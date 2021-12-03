Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Caught in a Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis 

Caught in a Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis

By Governor Kristi Noem

December 3, 2021

The United States faces a federal-government-created energy crisis, and South Dakota is caught in the middle of it. Gas prices continue to rise, driving up the cost of shipping and making it more expensive to visit loved ones over the holidays. As we enter the winter season, Americans are outraged by the rising cost to heat their homes.

It is no secret that the regressive policies coming out of Washington, D.C. have led to this energy crisis. The President’s agenda has hurt the energy industry and damaged other vital industries as well.

President Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Conservation is as much about development as it is protection. I recognize the right and duty of this generation to develop and use the natural resources of our land; but I do not recognize the right to waste them, or to rob, by wasteful use, the generations that come after us.”

Instead of a balanced approach to development and protection consistent with Teddy’s comments, the current president sides against energy production every time.

First, President Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline. He then doubled down by failing to support other pipelines, like Willow and Line 5.

To be clear, President Biden does not oppose all pipelines — just American pipelines that create American jobs and support our position as the number one global energy producer.

For instance, he gave his full backing to Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipeline. He also begged OPEC to produce more oil. Yet, he limited American producers as they sought to increase activity. Making things worse, the President then sold off 50 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which had no effect on prices and only weakened our strategic reserves for a self-inflicted crisis.

Other energy-slashing policies include new regulations on methane emissions at oil and gas wells; attempting to ban new oil and gas development on federal lands and in federal waters; proposing to increase royalty rates and bonding requirements on federal oil and gas leases; and reducing access to credit for fossil fuel projects.

Add record surges in inflation fueled by out-of-control spending from Washington, D.C. and the country finds itself stuck in a mega-crisis that continues to drive up the price Americans pay at the gas pump.

Of course, just as these federal policies hurt South Dakotans, they help foreign companies and countries.

In South Dakota, at the state level, we do things differently. Unlike the White House, here in South Dakota we do not demonize the energy industry.

We recognize our diverse energy resources and make full use of them. For example, most of the state’s electricity supply is generated by renewables. South Dakota did not issue any government dictates to accomplish that.

We also recognize that our citizens rely on fossil fuels to heat their homes, to travel to work, and to grow crops from-seed-to-sale at the market.

That is why I have fought the Biden Administration’s attack on our energy sector and will continue to fight for South Dakota. I will fight for your jobs, fight to grow our industries, and fight for responsible management of our natural resources.

