Gubernatorial candidate Haugaard seeking college students to work on campaign. After opposing need based scholarships to help them with college.

This is an interesting tweet from the Haugaard campaign:

“College students.. help us put South Dakota first!”

Unfortunately, Steve doesn’t feel the same way about putting them first to help them attend college:

And as you’ll note, he’s joined in his opposition to the needs based freedom scholarships was also joined by fellow candidate Taffy Howard.

Senate Bill 171 was to endow the scholarship with $50 million, an investment that has grown nearly four-fold, at $175 million and counting. As noted in a release at the time..

This endowment will allow us to tap into a network of students who are eager to excel in their studies and professional pursuits,” Governor Noem said. “This scholarship will ensure that South Dakota is securing some of the top talent in our colleges and universities. As more and more companies move to our state, we need today’s workforce ready to take on tomorrow’s jobs.”

It’s one way the state is trying to keep top talent in the state, instead of forcing them to go elsewhere.

Interestingly, at the Lincoln County Lincoln Day Dinner as it was related to me, a number of College Republicans were fuming as Haugaard took them aside and was ‘steve-splaining’ why this scholarship was not something the state should do. It went over about as well as you think it would.

And now, a couple months later Steve Haugaard is seeking those same college students to come onto his campaign and volunteer for him.

It’s a good reminder of how he’s going to view them and their educational opportunities if elected.