Governor Noem continues to command attention for COVID-19 response Posted on July 7, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 8 Comments ↓ From Facebook, NEWSMAX is referring to Governor Kristi Noem as “The Iron Lady of the Prairie.” Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
There are 98 South Dakotans who are now dead due to COVID, who wished she had lockdown.
There were roughly 500 abortions in SD last year. Does it take 500, or is 98 enough to prove that you are pro-life?
” There are 98 South Dakotans who are now dead due to COVID, who wished she had lockdown. ”
Did you talk personally to each of those?
Are you suggesting that they wanted to die? A better argument for you would have been to suggest that some of the dead contracted the disease before COVID was taken serious. But that is academic at best, because more will most likely die in South Dakota from it, but hopefully we will not meet the 500 death threshold it apparently takes within the GOP to be pro-life.
So by your logic the states that locked down should have no deaths. Your cluelessness to reality is only surpassed by your arrogance that all people can be saved from dying if we just pass the right government program. You are the problem not Gov Noem!
Just crawl back under your rock and you’ll be okay.
And you guarantee those individuals would be alive today? You can’t, can you, dipstick. Do you support Cuomo’s nursing home policy that very likely killed thousands of vulnerable folks?
I’m sure this will age well.
If only she was half the politician of Thatcher – we might be in a better spot than we are in now…