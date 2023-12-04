One thought on “Governor Noem loving the PTH swag from Sioux Falls”

  1. Where is Senator Thune?

    A hallmark of my political diatribes is equal opportunity.

    I’m not the enemy of individuals, but rather of bad outcomes and ideas.

    With that, I can confirm that this is an outstanding artistic vision and design.

    It doesn’t change the fact that I support election integrity and strategic investment in atomic families, for instance.

    😀

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *