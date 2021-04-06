Just sat down for a wide ranging interview with @govkristinoem to talk all things 2021 legislative session, and a potential special session. Catch it tonight on @dakotanews_now, & @kotatweets pic.twitter.com/oFPiutGnWs
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) April 6, 2021
(Not KELOland? Just kidding.)
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem sits down with Dakota News Now for wide ranging interview”
KELO is the CNN of the midwest.
They are now an extension of the demonic party.
Always trying to play gotcha news.
The good news, summer is near and we can expect to see Angela running down the street after Republicans.
On your mark, get set, go!
I see Pete Buttigieg on Fox News all of the time. Why should Kristi Noem be afraid of Angela Kennecke?
Edward writes: “…summer is near and we can expect to see Angela running down the street after Republicans.”
Why is Angela running? Must be because Republicans are running too, aye?