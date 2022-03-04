Governor Noem wants Haugaard censured for “whore” comments on House Floor

From the Argus Leader, Governor Kristi Noem he is requesting the state house of representatives censure former speaker of the House Steve Haugaard for some misogynistic language he used on the house floor today:

Noem Thursday evening formally called for the House to censure the former South Dakota House Speaker for the remark.

“I am disappointed and appalled by the inappropriate and offensive language used today on the House floor by Rep. Haugaard,” Noem said in a statement issued by her re-election campaign. I’m calling on the Speaker and the House to take a stand against this irresponsible and abusive behavior by formally reprimanding and censuring Mr. Haugaard.”

After State Democrats rolled their Congressional candidate under the bus for his misogynistic and seriously off base Twitter account earlier today, Representative Haugaard should have had a clue that this was not the thing to do.

Especially since the impression is already there, whether correct or not, that he might tend towards being a bit patriarchal when it comes to women.