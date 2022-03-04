Some people just aren’t paying attention. Steve Haugaard talks about a woman being a whore on the House Floor.

@SoDakCampaigns

From earlier today:

From an hour ago:

Jesus wept. Are some people just not paying attention?

13 thoughts on “Some people just aren’t paying attention. Steve Haugaard talks about a woman being a whore on the House Floor.”

  2. I’m glad Ryan is out. I also wish Trump would have resigned after his “grab her by the pussy” and “shoot someone in Time Square” comments.

    Reply

      1. You haven’t met someone who dislikes Biden and Trump and belongs to the Republican Party? I know a lot of them.

        Reply

  4. Wow, you’d think a candidate for Governor would have a little more class than that. Shame on you Representative Haugaard. The Speaker should also be admonished for not doing his job.

    Reply

  5. You just got trolled in your own post.

    “That’s how she described herself to him.”

    It was a quote.

    A sad quote.

    If she had legal access to cannabis, she may not have been cross sold the other hard drugs.

    Sad that she was a prostitute, or in her words, “a run-out whore’.”

    Some people thing whoring is okay.

    IT IS NOT.

    But it’s not related to Cannabis, Steve.

    Reply

    1. You mean whoring? The speaker is bothered by women who’ve had relations out of wedlock. Or impure thought. Or independent thought. Oh hell, he just don’t like the ones that don’t know their proper place. #hifromSD

      Reply

  7. I found it almost more disturbing how he launched into the story — as one where he was self-aggrandizing himself and wife for helping out this poor unfortunate drug addict — who was an ‘attractive teenager’……who was now (and I heard it as “drugged out”) whore. I’m not sure what was the most disturbing — wait — all of it.

    Reply

  8. Ryan Ryder: I’m resigning because of some bad tweets.

    General Public: the things he said were disgusting. I’m not sure we’ve heard worse in SD Politics.

    Haugaard: Hold my beer.

    Steven Haugaard single-handedly turned the camera away from the Dems ineptitude and now has it pointing right at himself. May be time for him to pull out of his race as well.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.