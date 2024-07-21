Governor Noem’s response to Biden withdrawal July 21, 2024July 21, 2024 Pat Powers From Twitter: This is the right decision for our nation. Whoever replaces Biden will support the same radical agenda of open borders, unchecked illegal immigration, and woke values that do not appreciate what America stands for.The Democrats’ nominee must answer for runaway inflation, the… https://t.co/XHdh16sqYz— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 21, 2024 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
6 thoughts on “Governor Noem’s response to Biden withdrawal”
Stage left, Joe! Left, Joe, LEFT, LEFT!!! Apparently even he has finally come to terms with the fact that he is both Mentally and Physically unable to carryout the duties of the Presidency. It’s a shame that the Democrats, and their State media stooges, shielded Americans from the TRUTH regarding Joe’s condition over the last few years.
Now we are unfortunately in the extremely risky position that he will remain President for the next 5+ months when everyone in the World is now aware of his poor, poor disabled condition. Hopefully, the Russians, Chinese, North Koreans, and Iranians won’t take advantage of that during this time. If they do, you can thank the Democrats for making that possible.
that was utterly delusional. biden ending a re-election bid means nothing in terms of his current abilities. if you feel this strongly then do another insurrection, unless you’re saving that trick for election day.
Glad he is gone, but does anybody really cares what Kristi thinks, her career is over
Correct on both accounts. God, how I wish she’d stay off social media and just work, ffs.
Kristi Noem is the definition of Mean Girl.
a governor with so much time to spend s***posting on “x” to carry water for national campaigns, is living a charmed life.