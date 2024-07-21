Congressman Dusty Johnson on Biden resignation from race July 21, 2024July 21, 2024 Pat Powers President Biden has made the right decision. I don’t think the fundamentals of the race will change, though. I suspect anyone who replaces President Biden at the top of the ticket will also have had a hand in his policies driving inflation, the border crisis, and overregulation.— Dusty Johnson (@DustyJohnson) July 21, 2024 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related