Senator John Thune on Biden withdrawal July 21, 2024July 21, 2024 Pat Powers Whether it's Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or someone else, it doesn't matter who's at the top of the ticket. The Democrat Party is synonymous with higher prices, open borders, and global instability. The American people want a change. Republicans will deliver it this November.— John Thune (@johnthune) July 21, 2024
3 thoughts on “Senator John Thune on Biden withdrawal”
Yes, we know you are running for a new job.
Watching Tim Miller and Bill Kristol’s commentary over at the Bullwark. Donald Trump will be oldest Presidential nominee in US history with his own dementia and health issues. They along with many former Real Republicans will vote for Democracy being the Democratic Party Presidential ticket
newsflash: the republican nominee is the utter cosmic opposite of anything resembling “change”. every dem problem you call out has heavy systemic roots in the previous administration’s slapshot approach to everything it touched.
good luck with this change. i truly wish the gop was still that party i could have faith in to not only defend but improve our way of life. it is no longer.