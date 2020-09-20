Greg Neitzert raising funds after political smears against him in Sioux Falls City Council race

After being cleared by the Sioux Falls City Council Ethics panel and the Sioux Falls Council as a whole, Sioux Falls City Councilman Greg Neitzert is on facebook today, pointing out some of the carnage left in the wake of the purely political attacks, including an enormous legal bill, which is coming out of his own pocket.

After a lengthy 6+ month legal battle, I finally cleared my name and hopefully put an end to this unfortunate episode. … Posted by City Councilor Greg Neitzert on Sunday, September 20, 2020

You can click on the link for information on supporting Councilor Neitzert.