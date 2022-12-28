Group led by R. Shawn Tornow said to be attempting coup to take over Minnehaha County GOP *Updated*

Just had this passed my way. Word on the street is that a group led by former legislator and former Sioux Falls City Attorney R. Shawn Tornow is supposedly attempting a coup to take over the Minnehaha County Republican Party, by holding their own meeting this coming Thursday in Sioux Falls.

As the note sent to me indicated:

“A small group of ..election deniers ..are attempting to hold an illegitimate central committee meeting in Minnehaha county this Thursday. They will not even provide a list of the members who called for the meeting.”

When I queried further and asked for names of those involved, I was told:

“Shawn Tornow seems to be the ring leader, Cindy Meyer and Vicky Buhr, Penny Baybridge and Jennifer Fuoss are also involved. I am sure they have more but I know those for sure. Its the same group that caused the *** storm at convention with Minnehaha County”

So, former State Rep Tornow, Cindy Meyer with the SD Canvassing Group, Vicky Buhr who is involved with Convention of States, Penny Baybridge who came in 4th out of 4 in the District 13 House race, and Sioux Falls Chiropractor Jennifer Foss who gave a nominating speech for Steve Haugaard at the 2022 SDGOP Convention (pictured at left) are said to be pushing to take over the Republican organization in Minnehaha County? I’m told there’s a letter floating around out there, which I’ll post as soon as I can chase a copy down.

Aside from questioning why they feel the need to try to be sneaky and overtake the already scheduled county elections in an effort which may fall flat on it’s face, what the organization needs to consider is what – if anything- the Minnehaha GOP would accomplish with a group of hardest of the hard-right activists at the helm.

If you go back a few years when Minnehaha County GOP chair David Rose resigned, turning the organization over to GOP (at the time) vice-chair Lora Hubbel, the implications were nothing short of a nuclear disaster for the county organization. Which has continued to reverberate to today.

Regular donors evaporated like mist. Businesspeople ended their support. Literally no one wanted to be associated with the group and actively abandoned what was once a vibrant well-funded group that actually had paid staff and an established headquarters for years and helped political races be competitive. Now a decade later the organization struggles to attract even a tenth of the attention and prestige (not to mention donors) it had in it’s heyday.

The job of a political party is to win elections. And when the most radically polarized are in charge, they don’t try to expand the tent and attract voters. They’re more interested in kicking out those they disagree with, and claiming “they won.”

Nevermind what they would win are diminishing returns, and a strong likelihood of being a liability more than an asset to the candidates which run under their banner.

*Update* – “Election integrity?”

So, I have this letter, and a couple of interesting points to go with it. Here are the important items…

Dear Minnehaha County Central Committee Members: Please be informed that one-fifth of the Minnehaha County Central Committee members have called for a special meeting. and.. This meeting was requested by more than 20% of the Central Committee Members, per the Central Committee bylaws; therefore, this meeting must be scheduled. The list of central committee members requesting this meeting can be viewed by contacting Tornow Law Office at 605-271-9006.

Tornow claims to have 20% who have signed on a meeting to conduct his coup against Minnehaha County GOP Leadership to supersede the election that has already been scheduled for a time when Legislators and other can be available to attend, and that their secret list can be viewed by contacting his law office. But I’ve spoken with at least two people who have called only to have the phone ring and ring to no avail to try to view this secret list.

Which makes one wonder.. Why would a list of the precinct people who are calling for a special election need to be secret in the first place? Why wouldn’t they just send that out so people could see who is calling for the meeting, and they would verify that the people he is claiming are calling for the meeting are actually eligible to do so?

Shouldn’t the group actually be open about it? They are elected from within the party, and a number of them appeared on the ballot.

I mean, they are for election integrity. Aren’t they?