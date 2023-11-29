Guest Column: Driving Drunk in South Dakota by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

Driving Drunk in South Dakota

by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

One of the many great things about glorious South Dakota is that we don’t rest upon our greatness. We’re proud of our state, yet we recognize it can always be better. Which brings me to the uncomfortable topic of drunk driving.

You may have read recent reports ranking South Dakota #1 in the nation for drunk driving fatalities over Thanksgiving weekend, but you probably didn’t read that our state also tops the nation on most other weekends. According to Forbes, our state has the highest DUI arrest rate and the sixth-highest number of drunk drivers under age 21 involved in fatal crashes. Zutobi ranks our state #2 (behind only Montana) in road fatalities and DUI arrests. In 2021, more than 35% of road fatalities in our state were linked to impaired driving.

While most drunk driving isn’t considered a violent crime, it’s certainly a preventable crime of choice and consequence. It cuts innocent lives short and destroys families. The college student killed on his birthday. The teenage girl who will never graduate from high school. The young man who will never walk again. Heartbreaking examples like these are not isolated incidents, but part of a system or culture that doesn’t demand accountability.

This lack of accountability stems from our state sentencing laws. South Dakota has the most lenient DUI sentencing laws in the nation, as reported by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Almost all states require an interlock device for multiple DUI convictions, but South Dakota is not one of them. Any DUI can result in damage or death, but it’s the multiple offenses that are most concerning. A few months ago, two men in Sioux Falls were each charged for their 8th DUI. A few weeks ago, a woman in Spearfish was convicted of her 7th DUI. She received one day in jail and a suspended sentence.

If South Dakota is to get serious about drunk driving, a good place to start would be a complete repeal of the so-called look-back provisions. In short, the state law only allows prosecutors to “look-back” 10 years to determine the number of offenses. So if an offender had three DUI convictions from 2000-2010, the sentencing clock would be reset with the next conviction after 2020, and it would be charged as a first offense rather than a fourth offense. Many citizens, even lawyers and judges, agree it complicates sentencing and undermines accountability.

This next session, we’ll consider a bill to repeal the look-back statute, and we’re hopeful it will be an important step forward in our state’s approach to drunk driving. This bill, “An Act to improve accountability for driving under the influence,” has been developed and coordinated with attorneys, law enforcement, legislators and victim’s rights groups. It will simplify sentencing, improve accountability, encourage deterrence and bring South Dakota laws in line with many other states. We believe it will make our great state even better, and we ask for your support.

—

The author served a career in the military, surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He’s a published author, occasional newspaper columnist and currently serves as a state senator for District 9 in glorious South Dakota.