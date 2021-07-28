Guest Column: Why Senator Rounds Should Support the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Why Senator Rounds Should Support the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
by Will Thomssen, IUOE Local 49
As a member of the Executive Board for Local 49, I represent skilled workers from across the construction industry. Speaking for myself and our organization, we support the proposed bipartisan infrastructure package, which will be a historic investment in American infrastructure. A deal of this magnitude is a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity that our country is long overdue for. In addition to fixing America’s roads and bridges, it will deliver clean water to communities across the nation and finally connect rural America to high-speed internet. Our workers and businesses stand to benefit from the hundreds of billions pumped into the American economy if Republicans and Democrats can compromise. Funded by $1.2 trillion over 8 years, the bill utilizes several funding mechanisms including the redirection of excess emergency relief funds from the covid-19 pandemic response.
If the bipartisan infrastructure framework is passed by Congress, American communities and workers will enjoy substantial, long awaited benefits. The bill provides for the modernization and expansion of federal investment in a variety of physical infrastructure projects, most notably broadband and clean energy. Helping ensure all Americans are connected to broadband is critical for their economic future. And the deal provides new investment into clean water and wastewater systems to replace their faulty predecessors. It finances the removal of lead pipes that have poisoned Americans for generations and expands access to clean drinking water for rural and underserved communities.
More traditional infrastructure projects, which are just as necessary, are also included in the proposed framework. The repair and rebuilding of our roads and bridges will finally be fully funded. The American public will also benefit from upgrades to run-down mass transit systems and airports. Old school and transit buses will be replaced by electric alternatives, significantly reducing emissions from our transportation sector. On that front, the bill also funds the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations, which are quickly becoming a necessity.
The bill increases our resilience against foreign cyber-attacks and extreme weather events caused by climate change. Both of those threats to our infrastructure have become more frequent in recent years and must be addressed. This bipartisan framework enables the modernization and enhancement of security for our entire electric power grid, while also establishing a new Infrastructure Financing Authority to complement existing funding mechanisms.
Congress has the opportunity to pass this infrastructure bill into law, but for that to happen, they need the full support of leaders such as Senator Rounds. By publicly voicing his support for this bipartisan infrastructure framework, Senator Rounds can play a crucial role in repairing America’s infrastructure. This historic deal is a rare opportunity that must not be passed up.
You lost me with the mention of climate change.
Does this also include the dems wish list for social programs, which are NOT infrastructure?
Could you list those “social programs”?
Universal pre-K, affordable day care, a national paid leave, green new deal public housing for starters.
I am happy to invest in construction of infrastructure not involving 5G (you know me, 5G is a big wart on the nose of fiber optic transmission). That said, I think we could do better to negotiate sternly and read over all the details before signing on.
I’m deadly Earnest on this one.
Old school and transit buses will be replaced by electric alternatives, significantly reducing emissions from our transportation sector… are you suggesting we invest in the electric buses burning up?!!!
A California transit official said electric buses manufactured by Proterra are melting in the California heat. One electric bus caught fire while it was charging and the agency said the electric buses are just too expensive to fix.
Well said on all accounts. The time to invest in sustainable infrastructure is long overdue. I don’t see this as a partisan issue. It’s an issue of doing what it takes to support our rural economy, growth of our state, and simply doing the sensible thing for the future.
Amen on all counts. Infrastructure investment and overhaul is long overdue.
What a joke! Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. This is a partisan setup to feed Biden supporting unions. It sounds good on the surface, but sneaking in behind it is a massive spending bill (infrastructure – part 2) that will be utterly filled with Green New Deal pork. Hold the line NOW!
I love how these code words are thrown down to sell a wish list. It almost becomes creed.
How about we “invest” in “sustainable” government spending? You know, “modernizing” our government so it doesn’t destroy capital creation.
This is a “tax on the poor”. The inflation will hurt the poor the most in the next few years.
The author is obviously ignorant since he mentioned climate change. I’m going to give him a pass since he didn’t say it was human climate change. Everyone knows that humans cannot control the climate.
I don’t have an issue with spending money on “physical” infrastructure. This bill is will probably not cover that. We don’t know the specifics yet.
Unions don’t care about the poor. Unions are selfish. I want the author to tell us how much his union has donated to charitable organizations?
As for cyber attacks, I read that the “experts” couldn’t answer Sen. Cruz’s questions today.
