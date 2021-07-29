SDAHO explores and emphasizes legality of private employers requiring vaccination

The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations is posting on their website tonight a few notes for healthcare employers on why the organization believes overall that employers are well within their legal rights to mandate vaccination for employees as a condition of employment, subject to a few rules:
Providers, as private employers, have no prohibition on vaccine mandates under federal law so they really need to stay attuned to what is happening on the state level as mentioned above.
Two recent court decisions have addressed whether a hospital or public university can mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for employees and students. Both of these cases upheld the vaccine mandate, even while the current vaccines are only under Emergency Use Authorization. Based on these decisions we will likely see more public and private employers implement mandates before we see full FDA approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Finally, if providers implement a policy requiring a COVID-19 vaccine (or other vaccine) as a condition of employment, federal and state law allows employees to request an exemption based on a disability/medical condition or religious objections. Providers should carefully review the EEOC guidance as well as any corollary state law guidance on how to implement such a program within their organization. There is a process in how to address any exemptions to a vaccine mandate and those with flu vaccine mandates should be familiar with this accommodations process already.
People trying to get government to intervene and tell businesses what qualifications they can or cannot put on their employees is a very troubling type of government intervention. Especially since the right to be infectious is not a protected class under federal law.
If an organization such as Sanford (Who is in the news recently for such a mandate) does not wish to employ the unvaccinated in a health care setting, that’s their right, as much as it is for those who don’t like it to take their business elsewhere.
Last time I checked, we still operate under the free enterprise system.
At least for the moment.
7 thoughts on “SDAHO explores and emphasizes legality of private employers requiring vaccination”
Just because you have the ability to do something…does not mean that you should
Remember these are the same people pushing medicaid expansion
People are dying from the covid “vaccine”. The employers mandating it will be sued when their employee dies because of it.
Personally, I will find another job if my employer mandated that.
It looks like the SD Legislature will have to handle this.
Email your reps now.
Agreed. Not the State’s role to intervene in a private busiesss. Private property right, people!
It’s not intervening in a private business. It is protecting the rights of SD Citizens.
The vaccine doesn’t even prevent you from getting covid.
The lawyers are going to get rich off of this.
Moments ago I just finished a broadcast related to this topic.
WARNING!
There is foul LANGUAGE and SHARP IDEAS in this transmission.
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=f07344b47f00010101e397ff4421d571
I suppose you’re right, Pat, as long as Sanford has never taken any public dollars to fund their operation.
That said, in order to understand this issue, we have to acknowledge that death of a possibility of the vaccine.
The key question is, is the risk of death inordinate?
I believe it is.