Haugaard for Gov files Campaign Finance Report: $106k Raised. $98.7k Spent. $40k of $106k out of his own pocket. Consultants were the winners.

The Primary Election campaign finance reports are coming in, and it looks like we have a glimpse of how bad Steve Haugaard’s campaign looks.

Steve Haugaard Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Haugaard raised $105,693.25. Except $35,000 came out of his own pocket, and $4,498 came from his campaign committee. So, he actually raised $66,195.25.

And it looks like the consultants were the big winner, as 43% of his total expenditures went to them as he dropped $42,416.28 of his $98,730.89 spent on them.

Really, Steve could have paid me $25k and gotten off cheaper. I would have told him not to run, because he would get creamed.

And as a bonus, I would have told him not to do the boring fireside updates.

More to come.