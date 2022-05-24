Governor Noem announces over $15M raised cycle-to-date as she heads into re-election

Governor Noem raises over $3.35M across all committees since January 1, 2022.

Pierre, SD – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that her campaign has raised over $15 million cycle-to-date across all committees as she heads into her re-election effort. This total includes over $3.35 million raised across all committees since the beginning of the year. Additionally, Governor Noem announced that she has over $8.7 million cash on hand across all committees.

The total amounts raised and cash on hand are both records by any South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, incumbent or challenger in the state’s history.

Governor Noem gave the following remarks along with this announcement:

“Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and I are once again humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence the people of South Dakota continue to place in us. We will continue to protect our South Dakota way of life, and the priorities that are most important to the people of our great state. We have accomplished a lot together but there is still much more to do. Thank you for your continued support.”