Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Senator John “Joe” Reedy

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor of the passing of John “Joe” Reedy, a former state Representative and Senator. Reedy served in the House from 1991-1996 and in the Senate from 1997-2004.

A celebration of life for Reedy will be hosted on Saturday, May 28th, in Vermillion, SD.

