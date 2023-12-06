Hohman Announces Candidacy for District 16 State Senate

CANTON–Eric Hohman today announced his candidacy as a Republican to represent District 16 in the South Dakota State Senate. Raised in southeast South Dakota, Hohman and his family have been active in Lincoln, Union and Turner counties for generations. Hohman is eager to meet area voters and is ready to hit the ground running in Pierre to advocate for the people of District 16.

“District 16 is a microcosm of our South Dakota. With rural and urban needs, industrial and agricultural needs, we need a state senator who reflects our region’s values and can listen to the needs of the constituents,” said Hohman. “I’m the proven leader most able to advocate for agriculture, schools, small towns, rural values, and fight against special interests that could disrupt our way of life.”



Eric and his wife, Mona, have two adult children—Andy and Rachel—and six grandchildren who all reside in the Canton School District. He graduated from Canton High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business and Commercial Economics from South Dakota State University as well as a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota.



“South Dakota has given my family and I so much. We are truly blessed,” said Hohman. “I look forward to giving back by representing my neighbors with thoughtful, principled, and conservative leadership. Now is my time to give back, and I humbly ask the voters of District 16 for their support in the 2024 election.”



Hohman’s parents—Dr. Paul and Roz Hohman—instilled in him a duty of giving back to the community. Eric served on the Canton School Board and was previously active with the Forest Hill Cemetery Board, the Canton Library Board, the Sioux Empire Red Cross Board and treasurer of the Canton Lutheran Church. He currently is active with the Jim and Caroline Deinema Canton Community Foundation, the Lutheran Church Foundation and the Depot.



During his time owning the Sioux Valley newspaper and working in the banking industry, Hohman learned the importance of accessibility, independence, transparency, honesty and keeping true to your word. To Hohman, these are crucial for long-lasting relationships. As a state senator, Eric will be a leader District 16 can be proud of because he is committed to these same principles as an elected public official.



The District 16 Senate seat will be vacated by longtime public servant Jim Bolin, who is term-limited and unable to seek re-election to the State Senate. Hohman is grateful for Senator Bolin’s leadership in the Legislature and passion for public service.



District 16 includes the majority of Lincoln, Turner and Union counties. The Republican primary election is Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

