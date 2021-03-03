From Twitter via KELOland:
BREAKING: The House State Affairs committee voted 13-0 to amend HC7001, the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The amendment halts impeachment proceedings until after a Hyde County criminal proceeding is finalized, at the earliest. https://t.co/B2TwYJG1NM
— KELOLAND News (@keloland) March 3, 2021
2 thoughts on “House State Affairs moves amended impeachment articles to the floor, pending action until criminal proceedings are finalized”
Glad to see Ravnsborg’s rights being protected finally. He has more than earned his due process rights after all he has done for this country as a veteran. Additionally, for all he has done for the state of South Dakota these past years.
13-0 shows Spencer Gosch isn’t the only adult in the room. But he showed he is a leader and not a politician trying to incite a mob of public animosity for political purposes.
Boever’s widow should sue the state for completely jeopardizing her civil case.
Craig Price should never hold the position at public safety he has ever again. He showed the problem with political appointees. He completely failed his ethical and moral obligation as a law enforcement officer. He hurt the victims family’s ability to seek justice and he violated Ravnsborg’s right to a fair trial.
Absolutely appalling behavior by top law enforcement.
Maybe Ravnsborg should resign. Maybe impeachment is legitimate but the willingness we have seen by top law enforcement to be complicit in political games is out of line and an abuse of his title.