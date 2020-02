Let the 2020 campaign season commence!

The Republican event which has become the unofficial campaign season kick-off in South Dakota is tonight in Pierre. The Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner starts at 5:30 with a social hour and is featuring hometown Congressman Dusty Johnson at the Ramkota Inn.

Tickets are $35 and you can call 605-222-4385 or email hughescountyrepublicans@gmail.com to RSVP.