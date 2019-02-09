Hughes County Republican’s Lincoln Day Event Approaching



PIERRE – The Hughes County Republicans will hold their annual Lincoln Day event on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the Ramkota Events Center. This year will feature Governor Kristi Noem and Congressman Dusty Johnson as the speakers.

Recently elected Hughes County Republican Chair Jason Williams noted the fundraising event will have a slightly more social atmosphere this year by serving heavy hors d’oeuvres instead of a formal, sit down dinner.

“This way the guests will be able to mingle and get to know one another,” said Williams. “I look forward to this event every year.”

Hughes County hosts the first of the Republican Lincoln Day events across the state on an annual basis.

Included on the agenda for the evening are the awards for the Hughes County Republican Volunteer of the Year, which will be given to Justin Nagel, and the Hughes County Republican Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be given to Pam Roberts. Participants will be also be able to bid in a silent auction and live dessert auction.

Tickets are $30 which can be purchased the night of the event. For more information on the event, search Hughes County Republicans on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...