Definitely getting mixed messages this morning on COVID vaccination.
The first comes in an e-mail blast from the Family Heritage Alliance, offering a few helpful hints on how people might be able to get out of employer required vaccination:
The next comes from the Argus Leader on how unvaccinated nursing home workers are helping to kill the people they’re charged with caring for:
While some state rollouts bogged down under layers of bureaucracy, South Dakota’s vaccine delivery plan streamlined distribution to the state’s major health providers who could go directly to those who needed vaccines. That plan resulted in one of the fastest and highest vaccination rates in the country among the elderly.
But while nursing home residents have seen high levels of vaccination, the people who are paid to protect and serve them haven’t.
In mid-July, the Good Samaritan Society home in Deuel County reported an outbreak. Ultimately, nine residents tested positive and two died. All had been vaccinated.
Across the 142 Good Samaritan nursing homes, there is an 87% vaccination rate for residents as of Thursday. The rate drops to 58% among staff, Schema said.
Read the entire story here. (Subscription required)
The Family Heritage Alliance, defender of family values in the state is trying to give people tools to get out of the COVID vaccine. That kind of seems problematic if their employer is requiring it TO WORK IN A HEALTH CARE SYSTEM.
Why am I thinking that killing Grandma by COVID exposure is not exactly what most of us would consider a family value?
15 thoughts on “I’m getting mixed messages here. Using family values to get out of vaccination versus killing grandma via health care worker carried COVID”
The vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting covid or spreading it.
Also in the news today…Fully vaccinated Southwest flight attendant dies from COVID-19 https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/vaccinated-southwest-flight-attendant-36-dies-covid-19
so? one person or a few people out of the 2.5 BILLION people who have received at least one dose died anyway.
No vaccine has ever been 100% effective. Some people have immune systems which just don’t produce antibodies to certain vaccines. 5% of the population does not produce antibodies to the Hepatitis B vaccine, for example.
There will always be a small percentage of “non-responders.”
No way should the existence of non-responders be used as an excuse to refuse a vaccine.
Do you know what’s happening in Israel right now regarding the vaccine?
Research the “vaccine” and choose to get it or not.
https://www.yalemedicine.org/news/covid-19-vaccine-comparison
It is not 100% effective, but it certainly goes much farther than hoping you don’t get it. And even less effective when your immunity is compromised and your health care worker is bringing you a new and more exotic variant because they aren’t vaccinated.
Thank you for this post. These things need to be said by Republicans. Pat could have avoided this issue like many find it easier to do. Getting the vaccine is the cautious thing, that used to be the conservative thing, the Republican thing. It’s so sad this became politicized how many Americans have died or become sick needlessly by stubbornly believing the misinformation floating around. My nephew couldn’t attend a family funeral and may not see his elderly grandmother before she passes because he refuses to get the vaccine. It makes me want to cry, then get angry, then cry again. Never before has such a high number of Americans resisted getting a vaccine. If everyone had it by now we would be avoiding the mask mandates (and related conflicts) that are likely to come after it gets FDA approval.
I totally agree. The vaccine broadly taken is good for public health.
At the same time, let’s not give the CDC and all the other vaccine advocates a pass. Their habitual lying (and as Peggy Noonan said in the WSJ on Saturday their palpable disdain for the masses) has a significant role in people not taking the vaccine. Chicken Little gave up his credibility and for that we will all suffer.
How about not giving the innumerable GOP officials a pass who continue to actively sandbag vaccination efforts too?
Name three and how they sandbar. I won’t give them a pass.
In national politics we have an abundance of choices:
Mo Brooks
Marjory Taylor Greene
Ron Johnson
Thomas Massie
Andy Biggs
Paul Gossner
Rand Paul
And many many more…
Some have compared pushing vaccines to the Holocaust (Greene) to writing letters to the president to try to stop public information campaigns (Biggs, Gossner, Brooks, and more) to Trying to stop mandating vaccines for the Military as a matter of readiness (Massie) to pushing baseless conspiracy theories about the vaccine (Greene, Brooks, Gossner, and more). Rand Paul is proudly unvaccinated and has been lying publicly about how (paraphrasing) People who have had Covid have better immunity than those who have been vaccinated – and that the vaccine doesn’t protect against variants. Both of these are demonstrably false based off of the data we have.
Every last one of the names above have gone out of their way to try to encourage people not to get vaccinated.
Anthony, I do not give them a pass and I am critical of everyone on your list except Rand Paul.
He has held the position that natural immunity is more robust than vaccinated immunity (supported by the % of vaccinated and previously infected who have “breakthrough cases”).
Further, he has yet to see any science that vaccination enhances immunity or possibly over time diminishes it so he is waiting for the science.
Add to the list if you want and I’ll probably express criticism of their position.
That said, nobody on your list was ever expected to be credible and believable experts who followed the science. The CDC is wholly non credible. I take absolutely nothing from them at face value.
Why is this part of the Family Heritage Alliance’s mission?
It always seems like a potential problem to me when a strong organization like this gets too far off their core mission.
What if 20% of their members or supporters disagree with this?
Spot on, Pat. I know the Left has overstepped on mask mandates and shutdowns, but we need to keep some common sense on getting vaccinated if you’re caring for the frail or elderly. FHA is losing credibility.
Unlike Jennifer Anniston, the Family Heritage Alliance probably won’t kick the dissenters to the curb.
We’ve been financial supporters of the FHA are highly disturbed by their stance.
We are a family of Medical Doctors. Eight doctors + are in our family line. The most recent graduate of medical school is our son. It took him 13 years of training to become board certified. He graduated valedictorian of Stevens HS, Phi Beta Kappa at Gustavus Adolphus, & Alpha Omega Alpha for academic excellence at Tulane School of Medicine. After 8 years of academic excellence in universities, he trained in a residency 5 additional years, and then 2 more in a fellowship. He is a medical authority! He is published in numerous medical journals & text books. HE IS VACCINATED! His wife and staff are vaccinated. His children are too young to be vaccinated and they live in Tampa where 5,599 students and 316 employees in Hillsborough County Public Schools are in isolation or quarantined as of today, 8/16/21!!! They are terrified for their children!!
As a child, the Polio vaccine became available and people ran to get vaccinated. Now polio is nearly nonexistent in the world because people clamored to get vaccinated. COVID too will be nearly nonexistent when we all are Christian enough to love our fellow man, and child.
How can you turn loving mankind by wanting to get vaccinated to protect yourself, as well as others, into a political ploy? Remember FHA, Jesus said, “love thy neighbor as thyself”. Jesus loved children. Please do the same. Get vaccinated, the Delta variant is the most deadly yet.
P.S Over 1500 medical facilities now require staff to be vaccinated to protect the medically vulnerable coming into their facilities. Over 97% of medical doctors are vaccinated. If the medical minds know how dangerous COVID and its ever changing variants are, we’d better get vaccinated before our obituary is run in the local newspaper and large medical bills arrive for the family after death.