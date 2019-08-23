Is Lisa Kazcke at the Argus going to have to apply for workers’ compensation after that last story?

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

Is Lisa Kazcke at the Argus going to have to apply for workers’ compensation after her story on the South Dakota Democrats’ FEC Audit?

I mean, she really had to bend over backwards to turn a story about the Federal Elections Commission decision on the audit of the South Dakota Democrats into a story about Donald Trump. She could have pulled something.

Just askin’.

One Reply to “Is Lisa Kazcke at the Argus going to have to apply for workers’ compensation after that last story?”

  1. Anonymous

    Seth Tupperware at RC Journal had a front page story on this today and included the 4-0 FCC vote Kajke finds so irrelevant. Two reporters at opposite ends of legitimacy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.