Is the City of Brookings going to shut down the town even harder for 2 more months?

There’s a draft ordinance that appeared on the City of Brookings website today.. but then disappeared. However, someone made screenshots, and the language making its way across facebook seems to indicate that there might be a proposal to keep the town shut down through Christmas.

And all the restaurants that had opened? Well, those will be shut down to on-site service. The movie theater? Shut down. Barber shops & hair salons? Shut down. But don’t take my word for it. Read it below:

Ordinance 20 029 by Pat Powers on Scribd

(Updated with better copy)