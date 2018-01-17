Jackley posts new commercial to Facebook Posted on January 17, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ As posted to Facebook today, Candidate for Governor Marty Jackley has a new commercial: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Great ad! Coach Corey is a legend in Sturgis.
See Marty. See Marty run. Run run run, Marty!
Meh. I suppose it’s fine from a ‘feel-good’ standpoint (probably the whole point), but I trust the opinion of your track coach from 30 years ago about as much as I trust the opinion of any given Kardashian.
Here is what my track coach would say about me as a student and on the track team.
“You could count on Troy being first to the first hurdle and last to the last hurdle. Short fat legs fire you out of the blocks but just aren’t made for the high hurdles. In fact, short fat legs don’t work very well in track. Troy was too dumb to know he should have done something else. Like maybe do his homework earlier than the two minutes before class.”
Let me know if anyone needs me to get it on a video. I see him occasionally here in Sioux Falls as he retired here. I also had him for Algebra II and another class, maybe Trigonometry (what is called Pre-Calculus now) or the Advanced version which is Calculus.
This ad is lame