Jake Schoenbeck to run for District 2 House

JAKE SCHOENBECK FOR DISTRICT 2 HOUSE

Brandon, SD – Today, I am excited to announce my candidacy for South Dakota’s House of Representatives in District 2.

South Dakota is an incredible place for families and businesses to thrive and prosper. From a young age, I was raised with a strong appreciation that South Dakota’s success and the preservation of our freedoms requires strong leaders in Pierre and in our communities. As the newest member of South Dakota’s Legislature, I will be a trusted, conservative voice for Southeast Minnehaha County.

After growing up in rural South Dakota, I earned a business degree from the University of Minnesota. While living in the Twin Cities, I quickly realized that the community around me was not where I felt at home. I knew South Dakota was where I wanted to build a career and start a family and was fortunate to make my way home. Today I live in the rapidly growing area of Eastern Sioux Falls and work as an internal auditor for Plains Commerce Bank.

I’ve been blessed to grow up in a state that values the life and pursuits of every individual. For our state to continue to be a place that fosters the next generation of Americans, we will need strong leadership in our communities and continued investment in our future. This starts with the education of our children and in the infrastructure that enables us to create community growth. If elected, I plan to do everything I can to provide a bright future for our state.

It would be an honor to serve the people of Brandon, East Sioux Falls, and Valley Springs. I humbly ask for your help in the coming months, both physically and financially, to support my candidacy. You are going to see me in the community, at your events, and at your door. I want to hear your ideas and feedback on what our community needs. You can reach me at [email protected] I look forward to hearing your voice and earning your vote in 2022.

###