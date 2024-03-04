Jason Green Announces Candidacy for Senate in Rapid City’s District 34

Rapid City, SD – Today Former City Attorney Jason Green announced his candidacy for the South Dakota Senate, serving District 34 and the people of Rapid City. As a lifelong resident of the Black Hills and a results-oriented Republican, Green is excited and committed to work to keep South Dakota the best place to live, work and raise a family.

Green brings a wealth of experience to the Senate. After more than 10 years in the City Attorney’s Office in Rapid City, Jason has continued to serve the community working as Associate General Counsel at Monument Health. “The District 34 voters were very encouraging and supportive when I circulated my nominating petition.” said Green. “I was pleased to hear these kind words, and they have validated my decision to run for Senate.” Green is a 2005 graduate of Leadership Rapid City, a former adjunct professor at the University of South Dakota West River Campus, and a Life Member of the NRA.

Jason has a long history of community involvement, including volunteering with the Black Hills Federal Credit Union for more than 14 years, serving in many roles including being elected to several terms as Chairman by his fellow Board and Committee members. Additionally, he has served on the Governing Board and Finance Committees for Wellfully, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing addiction recovery, behavioral and psychiatric residential care to youth in the Black Hills area. Green also serves on the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Golf Course advisory committee.

As a conservative Republican, Jason will focus on ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent in a fiscally responsible manner, improving infrastructure to provide Rapid City with access to vital resources and economic opportunity, and continuing South Dakota’s tradition of limited government to maximize individual freedom.

Jason Green is a graduate of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and was recognized as an Outstanding Recent Graduate in 2007. He also holds two law degrees, one from the University of South Dakota School of Law and the other from Loyola University Chicago.

“My promise to taxpayers is that I look forward to working hard every day for the people of District 34 and I ask for your support on June 4th in the Republican primary election.”