Monae Johnson and incumbent Secretary of State Steve Barnett are addressing the delegates in their final face-off before the nomination of one of them to office.
22 thoughts on “Johnson, Barnett address convention for Secretary of State”
The insanest are out in force.
WOW…I am hearing Monae crushed Barnett, 61-39
That backdrop looks horrible for all candidates
Agree. Weird backdrop.
Barnett gets crushed…. Maybe all those people that listen to the so called “my pillow guy” have more sanity and power than what this blog author has given credit to.
Exactly! If anyone can’t admit the 2020 election was a complete fraud by now it’s because they refuse to be honest with their readers and push the same BS one liners their favorite RINOs push… Thune and Dusty and Rounds are either incompetent or liars by saying the 2020 election was free and fair. Anyone still spouting such BS cannot be trusted. I know for a fact SD elections have serious issues. The voter rolls are riddled with out of state voters and homes have people registered to vote at their address when they haven’t lived there for 10+ years. We’ve canvassed for hours and we’ve contacted absentee voter registrants and believe me they are all more than willing to tell you they should NOT be registered to vote in South Dakota and have been voting in other states for years. Barnett was a horrible SOS. Good riddance to those who allow our elections to be riddled with fraudulent voter rolls used for “voters” who magically vote via absentee ballots. He also gave us drop boxes until we had to fight to get our two largest counties to remove them. Drop boxes + mail ballots + inaccurate voter rolls = ideal scenario for election fraud. Thune needs to go, Rounds needs to go and Dusty is an outright embarrassment. He may be a nice guy- great! Who cares?! Just because you’re a nice guy doesn’t make you a leader or competent in representing an entire state in congress. He is a weak Rino, just like Thune. Apparently Senator Thune doesn’t care what SD residents and our Constitution says about US Congressional term limits for Senators and Representatives. That’s right- the SD Constitution set term limits for US senators and US House of Representatives, but Thune doesn’t care that he is 2 terms beyond the term limits WE ALL VOTED FOR (TWICE!) with 67% of voters voting in favor of it! SD Constitution limits a U.S. Senator to 2 terms in office, Thune is running for his FOURTH term. Not to mention he was in the US house of reps for SIX YEARS prior to that! Thune has been in congress since the 1990s for crying out loud. What a loser.
You are going to make a psychiatrist’s bank account very happy one day.
Still trying to figure out your SD political system so please, can anyone tell me WHY Thune…or anyone for that matter…is allowed to even be on the ballot if the state constitution specifically states that only two US senate terms are allowed? Wouldn’t that be the responsibility of the candidate to know his or her term limits at the least; the duty of the Secretary of State, at the most, to invalidate the paperwork for the office if the incumbent will be beyond the two-term limit? Is that why the current SoS lost…because he did not enforce term limits by rejecting the candidacy?
U.S.Term Limits, Inc. v. Thornton. U.S. Supreme Court case ruled only Constitutional amendment could impose terms limits on members of Congress.
Shut up Rick you’re an idiot
This goes to show…never underestimate an opponent. If you don’t take them seriously, it will show and it will cost you.
Who opened the looney bin and let them out.
SD is the biggest loser in this contest. She will be a fraction of the SOS Barnett was.
Sour grapes much
Be the better person and congratulate the winner
Exactly…just like people did when Trump win.
Ms. Monae will prove to be incompetent. Mark down grudznick’s words and hear them later.
From her own remarks, most of her service in the SoS office was filing and paper shuffling.
SD lost on this one.
Gonna be a lot of lawsuits directed at the SOS Office in the near future, I see.
Monae ran a hard campaign, engaged with her delegates and tapped into voter concerns. A lot of sour grapes on this page….many underestimated the informed voters of SD.
*misinformed. These are the same delegates that attempted to revoke the endorsement of the party from the Republican nominees that voted won their respective primaries.
Is she a true dyed-in-the-wool Trumper? Please tell me that she is not.