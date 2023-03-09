Johnson, Rounds Re-Introduce Firearm Access Bill for RV-ers, Active-Duty Military

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) re-introduced the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act. The legislation strengthens Second Amendment rights to allow law-abiding RV-ers, active-duty military, military spouses, and others who rely on a P.O. Box for their primary mailing address to obtain a firearm.

Currently, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) requires Americans purchasing a firearm to fill out paperwork listing an address. However, the ATF prohibits buyers from listing a P.O. Box or Private Mailbox (PMB) on this form. This prohibition unfairly hurts full-time travelers, many of whom live in their RV year-round and utilize a P.O. Box or PMB in order to receive mail. These alternate addresses can be listed on driver’s licenses, but they cannot be used on the ATF paperwork.

“Just because a law-abiding citizen relies on a P.O. Box as their primary address doesn’t mean their Second Amendment rights should be limited,” said Johnson. “South Dakota is home to many RV-ers and active-duty military who have this problem when trying to obtain a firearm. My bill seeks to correct that.”

“As a supporter of the Second Amendment, I am committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners,” said Rounds. “The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act removes an unfair prohibition facing Americans with unique living situations. This legislation will make certain that law-abiding citizens do not face a burdensome roadblock when trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

“Americans, especially our active-duty military members, should never be denied the full spectrum of their Second Amendment rights simply because they use a post office box address instead of a physical address,” said Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for National Shooting Sports Foundation, The Firearm Industry Trade Association. “This legislation is a simple fix to an overlooked problem that unfortunately disenfranchises law-abiding citizens of their ability to lawfully purchase a firearm. It still requires all the safeguards to ensure firearms remain out of the hands of those who should never possess them. Congressman Dusty Johnson’s leadership on the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act to ensure those with unique living situations are not denied their rights is commendable.”

“For many Americans, traveling full-time is a way of life,” said Brian Calabrese, Managing Director for Federal Affairs, National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action. Unfortunately, ATF does not recognize P.O. Boxes as a legal point of residence the way the IRS does, effectively rescinding the constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights of those who travel full-time. The NRA thanks Rep. Dusty Johnson for his work to close this loophole and protect the rights of those who travel this great country.”

Johnson’s legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Reps. Tom McClintock (R-CA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Scott Perry (R-PA), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Don Bacon (R-NE), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), and Chris Stewart (R-UT).

Rounds’ Senate companion supported by U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Roger Marshall (R-KS), James Risch (R-ID), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Mike Braun (R-IN).

Read full bill text here.

