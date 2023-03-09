They’ve done it again and for a third time there was no second. Motion dies. https://t.co/RzZoYfeQuv
— Annie Todd (@AnnieTodd96) March 8, 2023
4 thoughts on “I’m guessing Sen’s Pischke & Frye-Mueller aren’t going to be invited back to caucus anytime soon..”
Two loser peas in a loser pod.
The more extreme the South Dakota legislature gets the better. Go Team Tide Pods!
Nothing gets done at caucus anyway with the super majority and divisions within. What did they lose?
Keep going, morons. Just continuing to isolate yourselves.