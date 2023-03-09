I’m guessing Sen’s Pischke & Frye-Mueller aren’t going to be invited back to caucus anytime soon..

@SoDakCampaigns

4 thoughts on “I’m guessing Sen’s Pischke & Frye-Mueller aren’t going to be invited back to caucus anytime soon..”

    1. Nothing gets done at caucus anyway with the super majority and divisions within. What did they lose?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *