Rep. Fred Deutsch credited as sparking genesis of legislation against sex changes for minors nationwide

You’ll have to filter through the rhetoric of the article coming from the website for the far-left Mother Jones publication, but in an article filed today by the magazine, South Dakota State Representative Fred Deutsch is the subject of a report which seems to credit him as being the father of the legislative movement across the country to ban transgender procedures on minors:

On a Saturday afternoon in August 2019, South Dakota Republican state Rep. Fred Deutsch sent an email to 18 anti-trans activists, doctors, and lawyers with the text of a bill he planned to introduce that would make it a felony for doctors to give transgender children under 16 gender-affirming medical care. “I have no doubt this will be an uphill battle when we get to session,” Deutsch warned the group.

and..

“It was like Deutsch assembled a team of Navy SEALs—we were all trained killers in a specialty,” says Elisa Rae Shupe, a retired US Army soldier who became a vocal anti-trans advocate and participated in Deutsch’s working group after detransitioning.

and..