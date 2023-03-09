Rep. Fred Deutsch credited as sparking genesis of legislation against sex changes for minors nationwide

You’ll have to filter through the rhetoric of the article coming from the website for the far-left Mother Jones publication, but in an article filed today by the magazine, South Dakota State Representative Fred Deutsch is the subject of a report which seems to credit him as being the father of the legislative movement across the country to ban transgender procedures on minors:
On a Saturday afternoon in August 2019, South Dakota Republican state Rep. Fred Deutsch sent an email to 18 anti-trans activists, doctors, and lawyers with the text of a bill he planned to introduce that would make it a felony for doctors to give transgender children under 16 gender-affirming medical care. “I have no doubt this will be an uphill battle when we get to session,” Deutsch warned the group.
“It was like Deutsch assembled a team of Navy SEALs—we were all trained killers in a specialty,” says Elisa Rae Shupe, a retired US Army soldier who became a vocal anti-trans advocate and participated in Deutsch’s working group after detransitioning.
And in South Dakota, Deutsch finally won the long battle this February, when Gov. Kristi Noem signed an updated version of his bill. The new law strips licenses from doctors who provide minors with gender-affirming care, and requires health care providers to gradually cut off puberty blockers and hormones for any kids they are already treating. That provision is expected to force some South Dakota teens to medically detransition by the end of 2023.
Deutsch returned to Twitter in February to celebrate the signing of the South Dakota ban. “This concludes the effort I began three years ago,” he tweeted, along with a picture of lawmakers toasting. “Many good people have worked to protect our children.”
Good. it’s time to put a stop to medical charlatanism and fraud. In South Dakota we know that a gelding is not a mare, a steer is not a cow, and we can spay/neuter our pets but we can’t change their sex.
Gender-affirming care needs to go the way of snake oil, laetrile, elixirs promising eternal youth and every other bogus miracle cure. Pre-frontal lobotomy is still legal in this country; maybe they can try that, and Scramble what little brains they have left.
It’s odd that those of us who understand enough about animal husbandry to know it is physically impossible to change any creature’s sex are the ones being accused of promoting a religious belief.
“a gelding is not a mare, a steer is not a cow”
And an acorn is not an oak tree! Who knew Anne was a closeted pro choicer!
picking all the acorns off an oak and gluing pine cones to it will not turn it into a pine.
stripping all the leaves off an oak and replacing them with maple leaves will not turn it into a maple
a it’s surprising this needs to be explained to you.
It is interesting that the same modern medicine which is unable to reverse genetic mutations is able to sucker people into giving them money to change their sex. They can’t fix any of the trisomies, nor any of the mutations that cause hemophilia or predispose people to cancer, but they will take money from people desperate to change their sex, and tell them it will solve all their problems.
It’s quackery. They can’t deliver the desired results, they can only sterilize you. A castrated man is not a woman, he’s a eunuch. A woman who has a hysterectomy is not a man, she is an infertile woman.
These doctors are not changing anybody’s sex, they are simply sterilizing them.
This is great, now imagine spending your time sitting by that tree, thinking about it all day, every day, telling everyone who passes by, “ThIS iS NoT a PiNe TrEE, iT iS OaK”. The rest of us walk by, shrug our shoulders, say okay…….who cares.
Good luck with this new losing issue.
Dear Ann,
Tree grafting.
Have a nice day.
“That provision is expected to force some South Dakota teens to medically detransition by the end of 2023.”
And all along they’ve been saying, “This is NOT happening in South Dakota.”
Anon 7:13
BOOM 💥
They say this fellow is a doctor. People mostly trust doctors. I’m just sayin…
Chiropractors are not doctors, regardless of the title they give themselves.
you don’t need to be an MD to know that sterilizing someone doesn’t turn a male into a female or a female into a male. You don’t even need to be a veterinarian. You just need to have a brain,
Do you need to be an MD to know that cracking your back has zero physical health benefits? This placebo only has mental impacts.
If this whole thing is about kids, then you’ll let these people sterilize themselves as soon as they turn the arbitrary age of 18? Or, should we go the route of alcohol and cigarettes and say 21?
Selling Bigotry and hate have been very effective for fundraising and distracting voters in South Dakota.
I am truely amazed that kids under 18 can afford these medical proceedures in the first place.
Mowing lawns, waiting tables, working fast food but they will move to MN now since the Governor signed a EO there with legislation cruising thru the MN legislature. Severe workforce shortage in SD with cafes having reduced hours. Minnesota’s gain.
MN is going to legalize the ganj too. Seems like “freedom” actually means something over there.
I think the repubs knew that all those minors were going to be saving their nickles and dimes from flipping burgers, mowing lawns, and tossing hay bales for their gender reassignments.
“In November 2014, South Dakotans approved Measure 18, which increased the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $8.50 per hour beginning January 1, 2015, and it guaranteed an increase in the minimum wage each year after to account for inflation. Measure 18 was backed by the South Dakota Democratic Party.
Republicans in the South Dakota Legislature responded to voter approval of Measure 18 by introducing Senate Bill 177, which was designed to exempt workers under age 18 from receiving the initiative’s required minimum wage of $8.50. Gov. Dennis Daugaard (R) signed SB 177 on March 30, 2015.”
If I had a minor child who wanted to transition, I would certainly have to be convinced by medical professionals that it was the very best alternative under the circumstances. They would have to answer some very difficult questions. That being said, I try to seek the truth in all matters and I found this interview very enlightening. I wonder if Fred Deutsch would do any better?
This is Jon Stewart’s interview with Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on this subject. To be fair, it’s Jon’s show so he gets the benefit of the editing process.
Anonymous at 8:37 I could go on an equally lengthy rant about right total pneumonectomies and you would tell me I am motivated by hate for the patients, wouldn’t you?
elk, if you had a child who wanted to do anything, I would hope you would ask yourself “is this going to work?”
Children have also wanted to travel through time, develop super powers, fly to Mars, become invisible etc. It’s one thing to give him a roll of duct tape and a big cardboard box and tell him to just be done in time for supper, and another to waste his college fund and do irreversible damage to his body in pursuit of the impossible.
I like to watch the press or media personalities ask tough questions. It’s how we learn. I love to see the bullshi**er squirm.
Watch the video.
The emails do not reflect well on Fred and his accomplices.