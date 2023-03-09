South Dakota Banker’s Association as to why opposition to HB 1193 is misguided at best.

From the South Dakota Banker’s Association, a good review on why some of the opposition to HB 1193 is misguided …at best:
Before we wrap up this session, I find it imperative to set the record straight and correct the false claims being made regarding HB 1193, “An Act to Amend Provisions of the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC).”
To understand what the bill aims to do, it is important to understand the UCC and its purpose. The UCC is the product of law commissioners from each state who serve together on the Uniform Law Commission (ULC) to develop uniform, model acts, or state laws, for adoption by state legislatures. It is not federal law, nor is it developed by the federal government. Let me be clear, these 2022 amendments to the UCC are drafted by the ULC for adoption in states across the nation, and by doing so, it keeps Congress from imposing federal laws into areas where states should be sovereign.
The UCC serves as the backbone of United States’ commerce, giving all Americans the legal infrastructure necessary to have confidence when conducting business in South Dakota and across state lines. The UCC provides commercial law for broad categories of transactions: the sale or lease of goods, negotiable instruments, bank deposits and collections, funds transfers, letters of credit, documents of title, investment property, and secured transactions in personal property. The UCC has been in place in South Dakota (SD) since the 1960s, and adoption of the UCC by every state has allowed the development of strong interstate markets.
The UCC has been revised in SD and by other state legislatures over the years at the recommendation of the Uniform Law Commission and American Law Institute to reflect the economy’s shift from a largely goods-based economy toward an economy that includes services, software, and information-based transactions. The latest updates, the 2022 amendments, will accommodate and “identify” emerged and emerging technologies such as distributed ledger technology (known as “blockchain”), and artificial intelligence. The amendments were drafted over a multi-year process with many open sessions. These amendments bring the UCC into the digital age by adding a new Article addressing digital assets and providing commercial law rules for the transfer and leveraging of virtual currencies and certain other digital assets. Adoption of the 2022 UCC amendments by all states will bring uniformity and clarity to the current law and allow certainty when transacting business with digital assets across state lines. Nothing in the UCC 2022 amendments prevents anyone from deciding what means of exchange to use or what transactions to enter.
and..
Here are the facts: The opposition to HB 1193 is claiming that the updated UCC is, “…the greatest threat to our personal liberty and privacy we’ve faced in a generation.” This belief is simply untrue and misguided. The UCC establishes interstate commerce, allowing the playing field of the market to remain fair, level, and as South Dakotans can attest, open. Failure to adopt the 2022 amendments jeopardizes South Dakota’s ability to remain competitive in commerce and fair market trade, negating everything we’ve stood for in South Dakota for decades. You can “bank on” the facts, not the political theatre.
21 thoughts on “South Dakota Banker’s Association as to why opposition to HB 1193 is misguided at best.”
If these issues had been brought to the legislature properly…one bill one topic…we wouldn’t be having this discussion. Your article itself describes all the changes in PLURAL…even if it is all good it is at best in violation of parli pro if not the Constitution, and likely to have an immediate and unnecessarily expensive court battle. If brought properly then the issues the opponents are bringing up could have been dealt with individually and the majority of the bill, which most may agree is relevant if not necessary, wouldn’t have been poisoned by the other hundred plus pages.
It’s an update to the UCC, which is one topic.
It is a 100+ page document the 2nd proponent gave testimony to that it’s too long to read and just pass it without amendments. Sounded a little Pelosish to me. We have had numerous discussions regarding out of state entities pushing a national agenda. Listening to committee testimony was very revealing to me and I cannot condone anything that might pave the way for crypto currency.
For the sake of the future of this state, lets make any corrections necessary and pass the Uniform Commercial Code as expediently and with as little nonsensical discourse as possible, as soon as possible. The business of America is Business. The business of the Republican Party is to protect the interests of the Private Sector. Without the protections of the Uniform Commercial Code, no serious, business minded investor will put a dime into South Dakota business.
Is it true that South Dakota would be the first to pass this bill? And, what is so terrible that ‘s happening right now that we need to accept this 125 page bill that legislators don’t even understand? I think we’re doing quite well right now, thank you. And, what’s the rush if it doesn’t take effect until 2024? Red flags are all over the place here so just slow down and let the friendly state of South Dakota not only be friendly, but smart…. not gullible. I am really hoping for a VETO on this one. Our legislators need to wake up and uphold a possible VETO that might come their way and do the research needed. This affects every person in SD.
It’s being considered all across America as their state legislatures go into session. Most will pass it this year
Those who read it and ask questions, understand. Those chasing crazy conspiracies while wearing tin foil hats, don’t understand it. It is not the most complicated issue we have addressed this year, or any year
We regularly have bills of many pages. The numbers of pages are irrelevant. Legislators should do their work.
It goes into effect next year, but there are many documents and procedures to change to be ready to have South Dakota open for business when it goes into effect in states across America. Being slow is not an attribute for our state
Vetoing a basically bill that’s about having South Dakota open for business would be ignorant
There, I read the bill and answered all your questions. I would encourage you to read the bill too, but it’s not a simple topic.
No it is not a simple topic and therefore I give credence to better qualified individuals that provide testimony in committee hearings and discussions occur. Tone and demeanor and presentation carry weight in addition to ability to speak of such things in layman’s terms. You can either dazzle with brilliance or baffle with bs. Furthermore bringing something of this nature that was created for state legislatures to consider across the country after a third of the legislative session is completed seems odd. Especially with all the effort being placed on expeditious passage without amendment.
Think About It : writes “I’m really hoping for a VETO on this one.” Really. Governor Noem is going to abandon the Banking Community which keeps our farms, small businesses, manufacturers and risk takers alive with their financial skill and innovation?? Pigs will fly before that happens. The Conspiracy Enthusiasts have made life miserable for the medical community and nursing homes. Have your so-called “culture wars” if you must, but leave the Bankers alone.
This is a serious bill and we should talk about what this means for the future of money. Most provisions are understandable and helpful. The UCC comments don’t provide a good justification for the new definition of money. It’s not so much conspiracy as it requires an understanding of what digital currency and block chain really is. Crypto coins, NFTs, etc are verification trails for your money, like a title to your house. Once you withdraw paper currency the government loses the ability to track it. Even now with electronic payments the government doesn’t have the ability to fully track your wealth. Digital currency has the ability to trace your every financial move, to create or recreate a register of every service, item, bet, etc. it allows a central authority to trace wages to donations to gun purchases to you name it. Defining away private crypto currencies like Bitcoin, while not earth shattering today, should encourage us to consider how we protect private parties in commercial transactions, how we protect average consumers, in the future. What matters tomorrow won’t be money, it’ll be who controls access to the block chain.
This bill has nothing to do with the concerns you have about crypto currency tracking by the government. Share with us the section of the bill that helps the government do this tracking!
The UCC sets out the state commercial transaction rules for a business transaction between two willing entities. It’s not about the federal government or any type of government monetary regulatory scheme.
Comments like those above, and legislators got hundreds of them are frustrating – because they aren’t about the bill. They are all about conspiracy claims that have nothing to do with this bill
What should scare you is that there are about 20 legislators that believe those tin foil hat conspiracy claims – and those people are voting on all the bills
That would be misleading. Bill infers approved and accepted currency, which if federal push for crypto continues to fruition…would make it approved and accepted currency.
This bill highlights what’s coming, I’m not saying this bill is the problem. Especially not saying this bill creates a registry. The nature of digital money creates a registry. This bill was assembled with that future in mind, so we should talk about what we do next. That’s all in saying. Is not the tin foil hat theory to refer to, and it can’t be a rubber stamp.
Guns, eh. ??Yup, Guns.
if you want to bring up guns, let’s do that.
guns are dangerous. they’ve long been the most lethal item a human being can hold and use on other human beings. their ability to be applied as a tool to create and enforce oppression and social control is unquestioned.
our approach to the questions raised by guns, is to 1. RECOGNIZE the danger, 2. presume bad people will get them, and 3. Make sure good people have them in equal or greater amounts.
people who already understand this relationship humans have with gun-danger, should think about how they approach new dangers. you recognize a danger here , but ignore steps 2 and 3 – knowing bad people WILL grab and exploit this thing no matter how we abhor it, and 3 making sure good people dive in, acquire and do good with whatever it is.
Perhaps if the explanation was framed in a way that some of the doubters can understand.
Think about all of those TRUMP NFTs that you bought from The Donald. Under the new revisions to the UCC, you would be able to borrow money from a local bank and the bank could hold the NFTs as collateral. Not sure what you could buy and the worth of the collateral, but that’s immaterial. Of course, you, for some reason was stupid enough to fall for his grift.
So if I read this right, failure to pass would collapse SD economy?
Collapse? No. Just look like idiots to people who would otherwise invest or do business in South Dakota. And, smart people don’t do business where they question the wisdom of its political leaders as such poorly led states ultimate deteriorate the business climate.
More immediately felt will be anyone who owns digital assets (ala bitcoin) who wants to borrow money secured by those assets but can’t get a loan because the lenders security interest can’t be perfected.
Repeal the entire UCC it’s socialism 101. Each state should have it’d own set of rules. Not ancentralized federal sey of rules…
Each state adopts their own ucc.
Good Afternoon: You’re talking about reverting to the Articles of Confederation. Didn’t work then, won’t work now.
The 2022 Amendments to the UCC have been going through the update/revision process since 2019. This process has been open and in public forums with experts across the country, not by dark of night, as opponents claim. South Dakota is one of 22 states that has introduced this “uniform” measure, with more introductions to follow as states legislative calendars allow.
The Uniform Law Commission protects states’ rights. It allows states to cooperate when uniformity of state law is necessary and keeps Congress from imposing federal law into areas where states should be sovereign.
The South Dakota pro business community thrives by enacting revisions to the UCC. In 2013 the SD legislature passed the amendments to Article 4A governing fund transfers, and in 2012 passed amendments to Article 9 of the UCC which governs secured transactions.
Passing this measure timely, allows the business and legal community to prepare for these updates prior to the July 1, 2024 effective date. With the Governors signature, this measure allows certainty for all commerce in South Dakota and when doing business across state lines.
This is a sound measure and good for South Dakota