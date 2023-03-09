Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy moving to AG’s office

Just caught this announcement. Republican Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy is moving to the Attorney General’s office starting on June 1.

Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy to Join South Dakota Attorney General’s Office

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy has been hired as an assistant attorney general for his office.

“Alexis Tracy has proven herself to be a well-balanced attorney who can handle both criminal and civil cases,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Her experience will serve this office well.”

Tracy has been an attorney for 17 years and has been a prosecuting attorney for more than 16 years. She was first elected as Clay County State’s Attorney in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

Alexis currently serves as President of the South Dakota State’s Attorney’s Association; and serves on the Legislative Committee for the Association. Since 2017, she has served as part of STOP (Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors), a grant-funded multidisciplinary state training team providing curriculum and education to prosecutors, law enforcement, and victim advocates in response to crimes of domestic violence and sexual assault. Alexis was appointed to the South Dakota Open Meetings Commission in 2019. She is a member of the National District Attorney’s Association and the Clay County Child Protection Team.

“I want to thank the Clay County Commission and the people of Clay County for the opportunity to serve them,” she said. “I look forward to serving them, and the rest of South Dakota, in this new capacity.”

Alexis Tracy is scheduled to join the Attorney General’s office in Sioux Falls June 1.

