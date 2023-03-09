Thune Discusses Disastrous Situation at U.S. Southern Border
“Border Patrol agents told me that not only do they not feel supported by the Biden administration, they feel like the Biden administration has actually impeded their ability to do their jobs.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about his recent trip to the Rio Grande Valley at the U.S. southern border.
18 thoughts on “Thune Discusses Disastrous Situation at U.S. Southern Border”
The “disaster” at the Southern border is largely due to the fact that neither party is willing to come up with a real and comprehensive solution. Trump was locked down to his beautiful wall (at Mexico’s expense) complete with a moat among other features. Most border experts believed at the time that technological solutions in combination with some physical barriers was a better solution rather than Trump’s vision of this monument as the next Great Wall of China.
Let’s not forget that right here at home, any number of ag producers, like big dairies and livestock feeding operations rely on undocumented immigrants for labor. This is ag’s dirty little secret. So, for Sen. Thune or any of his supporters to cry out that we are being overrun by the hoard of non-English speaking is being disengenuous.
Despite best efforts to pump up the birth rate, worker replacement is in decline. The country needs workers at many levels, but especially in the service and manufacturing sectors. Perhaps an influx of legal immigrants is just the solution we need to replace the ubiquitous “Help Wanted” signs.
How about this for a possible solution: figure out a way to get people documented so they are fully legitimate and not in the shadows? Guess what, with documentation these folks pay taxes and actually pay into the government rather than being a drag on government resources. The downside of course is that employers need to remit employment taxes and possibly have to pay a more liveable wage. Of course they also lose their leverage over what amounts to indentured servitude.
For something really outrageous, how about replicating the Marshall Plan and work to help cooperating Central American governments develop their economies and supplant the impact that criminal elements have had there. Most of our ancestors came to America for reasons that were economic in nature – the promise of a better future. If a multi-national effort to build up local economies takes hold, wouldn’t the desire to leave one’s homeland diminish?
If lawmakers were thinking about comprehensive solutions to the border crisis, they would recognize that the criminal smuggling enterprise actually works two ways. We only hear about drugs making their way into the US (largely through ports of entry or through dedicated routes). All of the guns that are instrumental for the cartels to control so much of Mexico and other parts of Central America are smuggled from one primary source – the USA.
Perhaps Sen. Thune should be working on solutions instead of soundbytes. He could actually do something like working on comprehensive immigration policy. Of course that is too much to ask for when political points can be scored.
I’m with Dave on this. As a country we are in denial as to just how much we depend on non documented (Illegal) immigrants to perform many of the essential jobs in our economy.
Ridiculous. For decades the farm industry (familiar with sugar beet country in ND Red River) got all the help they needed with green card aliens who worked and then went home. This is a bull…t “reason”. We have a comprehensive policy of immigration, Biden just ignores it. Don’t give him excuses that are not valid. Creepy Jean Pierre just lied again today when she said “fentanyl is at a historic low”. Nothing but total lies from Biden and I hear excuses??
From the Center for Migration Studies: this is not your sugar beet ag anymore.
Seasonal and agricultural labor demands are also growing in the United States. Requests for the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker Program, which brings immigrants from abroad for periods of up to eight months to meet agricultural workforce needs, have more than doubled from 2010 to 2019. The program increased from 79,000 H-2A workers in 2010 to 258,000 in 2019.
CMS estimates characteristics of populations who would be eligible for general and population-specific legalization programs and for special legal status programs. Due to the cyclical nature of agricultural work, it can be difficult to estimate exact numbers and characteristics of workers with an annual survey.
According to CMS estimates, there are approximately 283,000 undocumented immigrants who work in the United States as agricultural workers. These individuals make up approximately 4 percent of the total undocumented workforce in United States.
I don’t understand this new GOP led fear drive of fentanyl. People realize this is a prescribed drug still, your neighbor may have it in their house, legally? There are actually more dangerous chemicals that you touch every day under your kitchen sink and maybe in your drinking water, but somehow this one is what you are scared of because “the news”. LOL
“There are actually more dangerous chemicals that you touch every day under your kitchen sink and maybe in your drinking water”
You’re delusional. Why don’t you give us some examples of these chemicals.
Sure:
Bleach+Ammonia – accidentally mix these two and create toxic choramine gas. You can wipe out your whole house, or as happened at a buffalo wild wings in 2019, kill an employee.
Drain cleaners / oven cleaners – Many contain lye, which is corrosive to skin and will burn significantly (it was what was used in the movie fight club).
Ozium air freshener – can blind you and cause permanent damage to your eyes and mucus membranes, contain phtalates (forever chemical).
Drinking water – Radium (natural byproduct in the ground), was very high in Brandon, SD. Carcinogen for bone, liver, breast cancer. Live next to a coal burning power plant, and have extremely high levels of arsenic, linked to heart disease, diabetes, etc.
If you touch Fentanyl, there won’t be any effects. One must ingest it or have contact with a mucus membrane. The risk is low, no need to be scared of it, if you are feel free to wear a mask to “protect” yourself.
“If you touch Fentanyl, there won’t be any effects.”
Really? Ever hear of fentanyl patches?
The lethal dose of fentanyl can be as low as 50 mcg. That’s is 50 millionths of a gram…about the equivalent of 2 granules of table salt! Nothing of the chemicals you tried to pass off as dangerous as fentanyl even comes close to this.
Go back to the DFP and spout your BS there little fella.
I like how you ignored the premise, result to ad hominem, and have the delusion that you are the intellectual in this scenario. Its like playing chess with a pigeon, you walk all over the board, knock pieces over while crapping on the board, then strut around like you won.
Just FYI a trans dermal patch application method requires long term contact for permeation to occur and other elements to facilitate it. You are searching for an answer to support your cause instead of considering the evidence. Just put your mask and hazmat suit on you sheep, stay scared.
Did [email protected] make you cry? You complain about ad hominem and then you post that? The only thing you have proven by stating those household chemicals are more dangerous than fentanyl is that you have the thought processes of an oyster.
“Its like playing chess with a pigeon, you walk all over the board, knock pieces over while crapping on the board, then strut around like you won.”
I noticed how you completely avoided addressing the lethality of fentanyl compared to what you claim are “more dangerous” chemicals…purposeful omission? I guess you just lost to so-called “pigeon.”
LOL at Anon trying to act like different people. Although there are many dense readers here, the chance at 2 being this dense and close together is highly unlikely.
You keep making up a new premise and ask me to prove it, my point has been made, I’m not going to go to your clown show. I hope you enjoy living in a manufactured fear state.
P.S. – Before you try and change the premise again I am using ‘state’ as in a condition, NOT as in territory. Hope that helps narrow your options.
I recently traveled in the South and I saw Spanish speaking people working in just about all the service industries. The fellas that came to the condo to fix the doors were from Honduras, the delivery man, the groundskeepers, and the cleaners in Motels, were almost all Spanish speakers. The country, it seems to me, would ground to a halt, without those workers.
When I worked at Smithfield I asked a guy how he managed to find his way all the way to Sioux Falls and knew exactly where to go to get a job, and he told me Smithfield was advertising in the Mexican media markets.
So it’s no wonder they show up here, they have been invited.
They wouldn’t come if we weren’t hiring them.
We learn best to acknowledging mistakes.
I believe it was a mistake for Senator Thune to call Senator-elect Toberville to whip him against taking 10 days to ferret out the election.
“Our” deep-state manufactured balance uses predictive systems to control the future, but this unnatural process will prevent the randomness that drives human innovation and constrain the possible outcomes to what the human mind can conceive. Having faith, to me, means neglecting and forgoing the use of predictive and surveillance systems and handing it over to God, who has a much bigger inventory of visions to choose from.
The deep state will create man-made retardation in the evolution of our ideas. It is a model, like most most models adept at manufacturing human suffering, composing social control features to POLLUTE THE ENVIRONMENT FOR HUMAN AGENCY through adoption of communism, socialism, totalitarianism, and fascism; all stops on a graduating scale to hell.
Without Thune’s actions, we may have a very different situation on the border.
The decision to use modern remote wireless sensor grids for security and communication causes severe damage to the suspects and targets and bystanders (maybe purchase some RF safety meter related stock today .. hey, why are RF Safety meters a thing, anyway?).
Is it reprehensible to use this high frequency tech near Earth, and maybe even too inhumane for a foreign wear theater?
In my opinion, by advocating for 5G while not investigating 2020 integrity, Senator Thune was complicit in opening the Southern border, which increases the demand for militarized law enforcement technology.
The corporate scare tactic model is no secret, as is the propensity of companies like Motorola whose leadership tangled with George Carlo and subsequently exposed for research fraud.
The profit mission: 5G on every Internet enabled device. 5G is offered behind the scenes as a security solution for a problem that could be solved more economically and verifiable with a nice big beautiful wall and well-paid patriots watching the cameras.
So, Thune is concerned about the border and this is what comes to mind (image below). For what it’s worth, I think the pharma and tech industries are very good as casting aspersions on credible research about the dangers of Wireless and certain medical therapies. We could make compelling arguments on both sides, but human safety comes first. It’s conceivable that Senator Thune was drawn-in by donations, and duped with fallacious logic.
When an issue like this is bottom-lined, even Senator Thune may take a better battle stance:
There will not be cancer clusters if wireless continues to be ubiquitous (including terrestrial broadcast). With full coverage of high frequency wireless, the entire coverage zone (Earth) will become a cancer cluster. With cancer rates on a steep rise, we’re already seeing the results (get your RF safety meter today and start having your attorney send cease and desist notices so you have a starting point for damages, and a timeline to cross reference with evidence of 5G construction deployment).
But in comes another profit motive to save the day! “[Needles. Everyone needs to start using needles regularly.]”
The needles will make the cancer okay?
Okay and we can all just snuggle and wait for an asteroid to hit if our food doesn’t run-out first?
So, I say to you Senator Thune:
Are the folks you certified into the White House netting-out for US Citizens? As a long-time member of Congress, what was your role in the current state of the USA?
We had a golden opportunity to fix our elections in 2020, broken for decades, and Senator Thune was on the phone, Christmas day to Tommy Tuberville (according to Ali Alexander) pushing to avoid an investigation into the election.
Good day.
😀
you just keep polishing your pristine golden “if-only” totems over there, while we go adult somewhere else.