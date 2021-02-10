Johnson Secures Top Republican Position on Livestock Subcommittee
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced his appointment as the top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee’s Livestock & Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee. Johnson is the first Northern Plains congressman to be selected as top Republican of this subcommittee in nearly 40 years.
“Ranching and raising livestock often gets less attention in DC than it deserves,” said Johnson. “It’s been almost 40 years since the top Republican on the livestock subcommittee has been from the Northern Plains. I’m looking forward to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing South Dakota’s small feeders and cow-calf operators.”
“Dusty Johnson has been a great friend and fearless fighter for agriculture,” said Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee. “He’s proven himself time and time again as an advocate for farm families and I’m pleased to have him on my team as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.”
The Subcommittee on Livestock & Foreign Agriculture has jurisdiction over the policies, statutes, and markets relating to all livestock, poultry, dairy, and seafood, including all products thereof; the inspection, marketing, and promotion of such commodities and products; aquaculture; animal welfare; grazing; foreign agricultural assistance and trade promotion.
“I think they were very effective. They had a strong presentation put together in a way that I think makes it pretty compelling,” Thune said. ……….And he still won’t go against Trump You Republicans are sad
No, what is sad is you cannot write a coherent post on the topic of the post. Instead you criticize someone because he won’t vote to do something outside of the US Constitution. Try staying on topic.
Good news for cattlemen! Now let’s get to the bottom of why consumer beef prices are historically high, yet live cattle prices are not. Antitrust laws are made for situations like this!
Congrats. Can we reduce to the size of the federal government by anyone regulating cannabis? 😀