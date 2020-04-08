Johnson Urges President Trump to Oversee Comprehensive Investigation into Cattle Markets

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today urged President Trump to oversee a comprehensive, multi-agency investigation following continuous cattle market volatility. In 2019, Johnson urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide a thorough investigation to producers following cattle market volatility after the August 2019 Holcomb, Kansas, Tyson beef processing plant fire.

“We need to get to the bottom of exactly what is going on, and why,” said Johnson. “A comprehensive approach is the only one that makes sense, one that includes the Department of Justice, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, USDA Packers and Stockyards, and congressional hearings. As I said in the wake of the Holcomb fire, whatever investigation is done needs to be “for real,” rather than “for show.”

Full text of the letter below and attached:

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20500

Mr. President,

Things are bad in cattle country…really bad.

As we’ve discussed before, market conditions for the cattle producer have been lousy for quite a while. With COVID-19, they’ve gotten even worse.

We need to get to the bottom of exactly what is going on, and why. A comprehensive approach is the only one that makes sense, one that includes the Department of Justice, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, USDA Packers and Stockyards, and congressional hearings. As I said in the wake of the Holcomb fire, whatever investigation is done needs to be “for real,” rather than “for show.”

You have wide-ranging powers, sir, and Rural America will be grateful for your efforts to ensure a rigorous investigation by the right people on a rapid timeline.

Sincerely,

###