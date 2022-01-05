Join Jake Schoenbeck for a petition signing event (For District 2)

District 2 House Candidate Jake Schoenbeck is hosting a “pints and petitions” event to have people come together and sign his petition for office, while enjoying some fellowship of craft brews.

Join me at A Homestead Brew (Brewery in the Southeast corner of Minnehaha) this Saturday from 4-8pm. I’ll be there with my petition for District 2 House of Representatives. https://t.co/rG6gVDG8VU

From the Facebook Post:

I love politics and I love craft beer so I thought I might as well combine them! Join me at A Homestead Brew (Brewery in the Southeast corner of Minnehaha) this Saturday from 4-8pm. I’ll be there with my petition for District 2 House of Representatives. While you’re there, I encourage you try one of the many great beers at Homestead, including one that is being released that same day!

Note: To sign my petition you need to be Republican in District 2 (Brandon, East of Veteran’s Highway and North of 57th in Sioux Falls, and Valley Springs). If you’re not, I would still enjoy your company and Lee at Homestead would love your patronage!