I just caught up with @SenJohnThune. I said “you’re running again, right?”
Thune said: “we’ll see about that.”
He will announce by this Sunday. Announcement will be in South Dakota.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2022
9 thoughts on “Thune to announce intentions by Sunday”
You don’t come back home to announce your going back. Fingers crossed this doesn’t lead to Senator Dusty Johnson
It’s governor dusty to you sir!
my gut tells me he is retiring…
So speculation:
Dusty runs for Senate and is the favorite but who else runs? He won’t get a free pass
With the House seat open, who jumps in? Does Shantel try again? An ambitious legislator like Hansen or Crabtree? Former legislators? TenHaken (I highly doubt)? Howard stays in the race?
I’m hoping I’m wrong and Thune runs, but the ensuing chaos could be fun to watch!
Its going to be a great primary season! Senator Tony Randolph has a nice ring to it!
Um.. what?
Randolph might be the least effective legislator in Pierre. He might be even less effective than Frye-Mueller. And that’s a pretty low bar.
That depends on what you consider effective? Voting to advance a conservative agenda and disrupting the status quo is what i consider effective.
The chaos will be for the house seat.
I bet he retires. You can’t say your wife wants you to do something then not do it 😉
my husband doesn’t do a lot of things I want him to do