Thune to announce intentions by Sunday

9 thoughts on “Thune to announce intentions by Sunday”

  1. You don’t come back home to announce your going back. Fingers crossed this doesn’t lead to Senator Dusty Johnson

  3. my gut tells me he is retiring…

    So speculation:
    Dusty runs for Senate and is the favorite but who else runs? He won’t get a free pass
    With the House seat open, who jumps in? Does Shantel try again? An ambitious legislator like Hansen or Crabtree? Former legislators? TenHaken (I highly doubt)? Howard stays in the race?

    I’m hoping I’m wrong and Thune runs, but the ensuing chaos could be fun to watch!

        1. That depends on what you consider effective? Voting to advance a conservative agenda and disrupting the status quo is what i consider effective.

