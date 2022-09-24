This might be one of the best thing I’ve watched today:
🚨 Rep. @RashidaTlaib asked all major bank CEOs to submit to her ESG agenda and stop funding fossil fuels.
Their response?
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon: “Absolutely not and that would be the road to Hell for America.” pic.twitter.com/rGX7EjrVZj
— Consumers’ Research (@ConsumersFirst) September 21, 2022
One thought on “JPMorgan Chase CEO slams liberal Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s demand to stop funding fossil fuels”
Excellent . And her response was juvenile