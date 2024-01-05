Good, but not surprising news from the South Dakota Supreme Court on a Friday Afternoon, as they have denied the Application for Writ of Habeas Corpus on behalf of District 30 State Senator Julie Frye Mueller as “deficient on the face of the petition.”
Julie Frye Mueller Writ Denied by Pat Powers on Scribd
Basically, what it means is that she will continue not being named to legislative committees.
2 thoughts on “Julie Frye Mueller shut down by South Dakota Supreme Court”
What a ridiculously politically motivated situation.
It makes me think of this (mammary warning):
After reflection, it is certainly too bad a real legislator, Tim Goodwin, didn’t get elected. District 30 would have had representation instead of a whining narcissistic self-proclaimed martyr who thinks of no one but herself.