Just a reminder on the “professional, moral, and respectful manner” part of the GOP platform.

There’s been a lot of chatter with regards to scorecards about how well some Republicans are following the Republican platform, and how “good” a Republican certain officeholders are. And given how these people are citing certain portions of the SDGOP platform, I was reminded of a portion that was added at the last convention in Aberdeen:

5.14 Candidates – We encourage South Dakota Republican candidates to familiarize themselves with, and pledge to support, the platform of the South Dakota Republican Party. We ask candidates to conduct themselves in a professional, moral, and respectful manner. We encourage counties to use the platform as a means to educate and inform candidates and the public.

Read that here.

“We ask candidates to conduct themselves in a professional, moral, and respectful manner.”

Do some candidates need reminders to conduct themselves as such? It is in the platform, after all.

