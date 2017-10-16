Shantel Krebs 2017 3rd Quarter FEC Report: $133k raised, $48.5k Spent, $311K cash on hand.

Shantel Krebs has just filed her 3rd quarter report with the FEC, and here’s what the numbers show:

132,933.21 raised. 48,532.64 spent, 310,870.61 Cash on hand.

Shantel Krebs2017Q3 by Pat Powers on Scribd

The final page of the report indicated that Krebs had paid off a debt to Red Print Strategies for video work, as well as spending a bit over 10K to her general consultant Red Print Strategies.

Who showed Krebs the money? Legislators donating included Dr. Les Heinemann, Deb Soholt, John Mills, former State Senators Tom Dempster & Eldon Nygaard, former State Rep Deb Fischer-Clemens & Don Van Etten, former Governor Frank Farrar, former US Senate Candidate Ron Schmidt, and new Family Heritage Alliance honcho Ed Randazzo. She also took in a PAC donation of $2000 from the NATIONAL CHICKEN COUNCIL POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE.

