From KELOland News, it appears that the Governor’s team is confirming that 2016 Trump Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is no longer advising the Noem campaign:
KELOLAND News reached out to the governor’s office to ask if Lewandowski was still serving as an adviser to her campaign. Communications Director, Ian Fury, responded with the following statement:
“Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”
– IAN FURY, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FOR GOV. KRISTI NOEM
3 thoughts on “KELOland News: Lewandowski always volunteer, no longer Noem advisor”
So he still is advising her campaign?
For a comms director Ian’s command of the English language is severely lacking.
A volunteer doing what? What exactly was he advising the Governor about?
If he is not a paid consultant then who received those multi thousand dollar fees that NOem reported on her campaign expense.
Maybe they are playing word games and the funds were paid to a consultant firm which Corey L is associated with and not directly to Corey