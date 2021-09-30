KELOland News: Lewandowski always volunteer, no longer Noem advisor

From KELOland News, it appears that the Governor’s team is confirming that 2016 Trump Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is no longer advising the Noem campaign:

KELOLAND News reached out to the governor’s office to ask if Lewandowski was still serving as an adviser to her campaign. Communications Director, Ian Fury, responded with the following statement:

“Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”

 – IAN FURY, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FOR GOV. KRISTI NOEM

3 thoughts on “KELOland News: Lewandowski always volunteer, no longer Noem advisor”

  3. If he is not a paid consultant then who received those multi thousand dollar fees that NOem reported on her campaign expense.
    Maybe they are playing word games and the funds were paid to a consultant firm which Corey L is associated with and not directly to Corey

