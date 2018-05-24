Krebs campaign notes endorsement from Congressman Steve King of Iowa Posted on May 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook, Congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs is noting that her candidacy has received the endorsement of Congressman Steve King of Iowa: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
YES!! A politician has gotten the endorsement of a politician! YES!!
If Shantel can only get the endorsements of more politicians, her victory is assured!
It’s a good endorsement considering she is being attacked for not being conservative enough.