Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “The Conversation Continues”

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a new ad called “The Conversation Continues.” The ad plays verbatim additional comments that Jamie Smith made at the Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary where he stated, “We need more things to tax.”

At the Rotary event, when he was specifically asked a follow-up question about this comment, Jamie said, “New things to tax, right? Not all these things are actually – some of them are shifts as well. Does that makes sense?” The ad highlights these comments.

“No, it doesn’t make sense,” said Ian Fury, Communications Director at Kristi for Governor. “The people of South Dakota deserve to know – what ‘new things’ or ‘shifts’ is Jamie Smith looking to add to their tax burden?”

Jamie Smith has a record of raising taxes. He opposed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which then-Congresswoman Noem helped pass for the people of South Dakota. That bill put $2,400 back in the pockets of the average South Dakota family.

Jamie Smith also wanted to make it easier for counties to raise taxes on South Dakotans, and he cosponsored a bill to raise the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.85%.

Governor Kristi Noem is proud that South Dakota has a low, simple tax code. South Dakota has no personal income tax, no corporate income tax, and no statewide personal property tax. Governor Noem has proposed eliminating the sales tax on food, which will lower the tax burden on South Dakotans by another $100 million.

To learn more about Jamie Smith’s history of supporting high taxes, visit JamieandJoe.com.

