Emerson College/KELOland poll has Governor Kristi Noem over Smith by nearly 20 point lead, 56% to 37%

Now these seem to be numbers we can take more seriously.

In a poll taken with telephone respondents on October 19-21 (versus the SDSUS e-mail in poll), KELOland is reporting this morning that Governor Kristi Noem has an utterly commanding lead among South Dakotans on a basis of 56% to 37% for Democrat Jamie Smith. But no matter who you ask, except for a small group of Democrats, just about everyone expects the Governor will still be the Governor on November 9th.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is the planned choice for 56% of voters compared to 37% for Smith. Three percent plan to vote for Libertarian Tracy Quint. Most voters have already selected their candidate as 4% are undecided. However they planned to vote, 74% of the voters expect Noem to get re-elected. Forty-five percent of the registered Democrats expect Noem to win while 91% of Republicans do and 68% of Independents/Other party do.

