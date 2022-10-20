Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “What Did He Just Say?”
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a new ad called “What Did He Just Say?” The ad plays verbatim Jamie Smith’s own comments at the Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary where he stated, “We need more things to tax.”
“Wait, what did he just say?” the ad states, highlighting Jamie Smith’s repeated statements that he wants to create additional taxes for South Dakota residents.
Jamie Smith has a record of raising taxes. He opposed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which then-Congresswoman Noem helped pass for the people of South Dakota. That bill put $2,400 back in the pockets of the average South Dakota family.
Jamie Smith also wanted to make it easier for counties to raise taxes on South Dakotans, and he cosponsored a bill to raise the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.85%.
Governor Kristi Noem is proud that South Dakota has a low, simple tax code. South Dakota has no personal income tax, no corporate income tax, and no statewide personal property tax. Governor Noem has proposed eliminating the sales tax on food, which will lower the tax burden on South Dakotans by another $100 million.
To learn more about Jamie Smith’s history of supporting high taxes, visit JamieandJoe.com.
6 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “What Did He Just Say?””
But no mention of her irresponsible approach. Yes he’s tax and spend. Hers is spend and not tax. He’s looking ahead at the 100 million per year shortfall. She doesn’t look ahead. No vision. “The money will just appear somehow if we don’t think about it” . That’s what Trump said about his tax cuts. But he could just borrow and create a new deficit record to cover them. She can’t just borrow. Jamie plans and is willing to make tough decisions. She can’t plan and doesn’t make tough decisions. A weak governor
it’s the Laffer Curve, John
Where does he get 100 million per year deficit, unless he just meant the result if we pass the Medicaid expansion? Or the resultant costs to the state if we pass recreational marijuana? Increased costs to states that have passed either of these are a proven fact.
You know better than that. Blowing smoke is not going to work this time John. Smith has a bad record and it is too public for anyone to lie about it. Making up stories about a future Kristi deficit has no basis in fact and saying it will happen can create a personal credibility problem.
One of the finest examples of an ad that uses a quote… out… of… context. He is saying that he would support a marijuana tax to make up for the loss of grocery taxes EXACTLY LIKE SHE WOULD. She’s twisting his words to mean something else.
It’s a shoddy attempt to duplicate the famous Thune “DC Resident” ad against Daschle from 2004. Maybe done by the same folks. But without the honesty.
Noem has an advantage. She has a lot of money to spend. Can he afford to set the record straight?
*Will cost South Dakota Families Everything!” Yep! Jamie Smith being elected and SD Families will be huddled and sleeping around burn barrels in alleys and streets because they lost everything!
Good grief! I’d never vote for a Democrat again and Jamie is just plain wrong on everything he claims about Marijuana but that Kristi Noem add is over the top and that is an understatement.