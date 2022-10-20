Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “What Did He Just Say?”

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a new ad called “What Did He Just Say?” The ad plays verbatim Jamie Smith’s own comments at the Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary where he stated, “We need more things to tax.”

“Wait, what did he just say?” the ad states, highlighting Jamie Smith’s repeated statements that he wants to create additional taxes for South Dakota residents.

Jamie Smith has a record of raising taxes. He opposed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which then-Congresswoman Noem helped pass for the people of South Dakota. That bill put $2,400 back in the pockets of the average South Dakota family.

Jamie Smith also wanted to make it easier for counties to raise taxes on South Dakotans, and he cosponsored a bill to raise the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.85%.

Governor Kristi Noem is proud that South Dakota has a low, simple tax code. South Dakota has no personal income tax, no corporate income tax, and no statewide personal property tax. Governor Noem has proposed eliminating the sales tax on food, which will lower the tax burden on South Dakotans by another $100 million.

To learn more about Jamie Smith’s history of supporting high taxes, visit JamieandJoe.com.

