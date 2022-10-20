Senator John Thune is out west this week speaking with South Dakota Ranchers on issues they have with the federal government, as well as gaining their input on the next Farm Bill:
“It’s just nice to know that he actually gives a crap about other people,” Litzel said. “Our time here probably, in the whole scheme of things, doesn’t make a difference. But maybe one sentence or one thing I said will spark something that will make a difference.”
and..
Despite the upcoming November election where Thune is vying for re-election against Democrat Brian Bengs and Libertarian Tamara Lesnar, Thune said he is focused on the next Farm Bill with the current one set to expire in September 2023.
“These things take a long time to negotiate. And part of it’s going to be trying to figure out what the baseline is (and) how much money we have to work with, because if you’re going to add a program here, you have to take money from over there,” he said.
If you have input for the 2023 farm bill, reach out to Senator Thune’s office through his website at Thune.senate.gov.
3 thoughts on “Senator Thune out west hearing concerns of ranchers, focused on 2023 farm bill”
John Thune knows just like I and most of us know that his policies are not sustainable — not economically, not ethically, not philosophically, not rationally, not practically. Rather than address that, however, Thune has played the ‘bi-partisanship’ hand in order to stay in the game and conspicuously pursue the dizzying heights of Senate leadership, maybe even something more.
Works for John Thune, but how is it working for our beleaguered Republic?
We have needed a brakeman on the runaway train of DC policies. What we have are firemen stoking the engine.
I think South Dakota Republicans spoke pretty loudly this last primary on the Mowry plan.
Imagine thinking John Thune actually cared about you 😂