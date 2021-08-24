Governor Kristi Noem is saying we don’t need a bigger government with an ability to dictate to people & businesses what to do or not do on vaccinations, as she notes that the legislature doesn’t need her to call a special session:
16 thoughts on “Kristi Noem: Legislature can call itself into session, don’t need Government telling people & businesses what to do.”
She was in South Carolina last night. When did she do this? And who would ever take a position to get a headline or appear on Fox News……take that kettle said the pot!
I just think individual choice is important. Business shouldn’t be able to force people to get jabbed with a experimental shot that their now waving normal precautions for. Their are 2 hospital systems in SF for people in medicine to work at. That’s a monopoly and not a choice.
There are quite a few physician owned practices in town. There are other options.
Such as? Are they mandating the shot?
Unfortunately, Governor Noem and her staff are missing the point.
Big tech censored doctors with critical information regarding the efficacy of the MRNA shots.
If people lose their livelihoods, die, or become seriously injured as has happened before with FDA approved drugs, we will have missed an opportunity to side with the people, under God.
We’re asking for clarification regarding murder, negligent homicide, and assault as it pertains to Vaccines.
We’re not asking for more government. We’re asking for the execution of existing laws with common sense.
A letter to Sanford from the Governor’s office expressing an intent to prosecute those harmed by MRNA shots would likely suffice.
With a failure to take action of any kind on this important issue, I’m afraid Governor Noem is playing the odds of a risk calculus.
It’s a sinking and sad feeling.
If we’re wrong about the shots or there are placebos administered, so be it.
However …
Among other things, the Governor doesn’t have the power to prosecute. As she said in the video she’s not willing to act outside her powers to impose the heavy hand of government on private businesses and organizations.
Mr. Dale, do you know who has the list of who got placebos and who didn’t and is doing the study on how well placebos worked? Is it you?
Most of the placebos got the jab making the study mute.
1) MOOT
2) This is a lie. If you have evidence, provide it.
3) here is some evidence showing you are full of it
https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-conclude-phase-3-study-covid-19-vaccine
If you work for me, it’s my freedom and my choice to require vaccinations as conditions of employment. You don’t like it, go work somewhere else! Nobody is forcing you to get vaccinated. You work in healthcare which is an industry that of course is going to have this position then go work in construction. Nobody is tying you down, fining you or incarcerating you. You have the freedom to say no but if you spread it to someone else, where is that person’s freedom to not want to get it? My belief of vaccinations work is at least equal with your belief that they don’t. You don’t have the freedom high ground here and are using tyrannical methods to impose your will.
Why do you think you have the right to make an employee inject themselves with a substance that will not prevent them from getting covid or spreading it?
You don’t sound like a very smart employer to me.
I’m guessing you aren’t very smart.
I’m guessing you are unemployed.
That’s some Janklow-level bomb dropping right there.
So the Governor of Montana is not a conservative? He is nearly right of Attila and he did exactly what Odenbach and Hansen are advocating.
And MT gov signed the girls sports protection bill too.
And hit a reporter